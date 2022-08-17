Katelyn MacMullen Discusses Willow's Beef With Nina and Michael's Sonny Vendetta on GH

AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is determined to keep having issues with Nina (Cynthia Watros) but is she in the right? In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, MacMullen discusses whether or not Willow is correct with keeping all the smoke she has for Ms. Reeves.

Before she collapsed, Willow was having a pretty heated confrontation with Nina. There is some debate among fans about whether Willow is justified in popping off on Nina as much as she does. What do you think? You know, I think we forget just how far back the tension [between them] goes. In that instance, Willow thought Nina had something to do with [the ELQ vote not going Michael’s way]. Everything that goes wrong in Willow’s life — well, not everything, but a lot of things — somehow leads back to Nina. It’s just piling up and getting worse and worse. So, I don’t know! I don’t think it’s necessarily cool, in a public place, for her to be freaking out on her, but I don’t think Willow was quite in the right state of mind and she suspected, ‘Oh, Nina, I bet you had something to do with this!’ Which, of course, she didn’t [laughs].

Meanwhile, Willow's bae, Michael (Chad Duell), is hellbent on going after his father Sonny (Maurice Benard) for cheating on his mother. While Willow is aware of the hostility between the two (more so on Michael's side), is she clueless in on his quest to destroy his father. Or is she?