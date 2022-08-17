Skip to main content

Kelly Thiebaud Exiting General Hospital and Joining Station 19

Kelly Thiebaud

Kelly Thiebaud (Dr. Britt Westbourne) is checking out of General Hospital. Thiebaud, who has played the role of Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and Liesl Obrecht's (Kathleen Gati) scheming ice queen daughter with a heart, Dr. Britta "Britt" Westbourne, on and off since 2012, will be exiting the role to board ABC's Station 19

Deadline is reporting Thiebaud will join the upcoming sixth season of the Shondaland series as Eva Vasquez, the widow of fallen firefighter Rigo Vasquez (Rigo Sanchez), who also appeared in the third season.

Fans of the show may recall Eva had a torrid affair with her hubby's co-worker Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) that led to huge drama. According to the trade site, Eva's return is going to be as "messy and destructive as her arrival." Eva's return is teased as:

Misery loves company and Eva finds solace with someone from her past.

Thiebaud will wrap up her run on GH in November.

