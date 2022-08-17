Gilles Toucas/CBS/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.

The Bold and the Beautiful is bidding adieu to Rena Sofer. According to Soap Opera Digest, Sofer has chosen to exit the role of Quinn Fuller Sharpe Forrester, which she has occupied since 2013. Her last airdate is August 29.

She told the magazine:

Now is my time to see what’s out there for me. I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter [Lawrence Saint-Victor] coming together, it seemed like the right time.

