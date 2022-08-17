The View Tops Talk Show Ratings For 2021-2022 Season

ABC/Jenny Anderson

The View is sitting pretty. For the second consecutive year, the ABC News program is the most-watched daytime chatfest in both network and syndication, reports Variety.

For the 2021-2022 TV season, The View slotted in at number one in total viewers and households. According to Nielsen, its 1.7 rating came out ahead of all other network and syndicated talk shows, though it did not win the race for the adults 25-54 demographic. Live with Kelly and Ryan achieved that, followed by Today Third Hour, Dr. Phil, and The View and Today with Hoda & Jenna (tied).

The View matched Dr. Phil in households and raked in an average of 2.411 million watchers. Dr. Phil averaged 2.405 million total viewers, coming in second, with Live with Kelly and Ryan in third with 2.357 million total viewers and Today Third Hour hitting fourth with 2.144 million total viewers. Following those came GMA3, Today with Hoda & Jenna, The Talk, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In a statement, The View EP Brian Teta said:

This season was about celebrating the history of this show and there’s no better way to drive home the impact and relevance of what Barbara Walters created than by being able to say that 25 years later, and for the second year in a row, ‘The View’ is the most watched daytime talk show in America.

When something happens in the world, our viewers tune in to hear how our co-hosts respond. This year, we also took the audience with us on our search for a new conservative co-host, welcomed back former co-hosts for our milestone anniversary and celebrated with a fun-filled week in The Bahamas. Now, with midterms approaching, we’re ready to gear up for more political interviews and debates and to welcome our two new Republican co-hosts.

For its 26th season, premiering in September, The View will add two conservative voices to the panel. The talk show will welcome Alyssa Farah Griffin, plus Ana Navarro, to the table.