B&B's Matthew Atkinson and Scott Clifton Head to Bold Live August 26

Matthew Atkinson Scott Clifton Bold Live

The Bold and the Beautiful stars Scott Clifton (Liam) and Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) are getting ready to chat all things Bold. The actors will stop by Bold Live next week, talking about their characters with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk;  You can also submit self-recorded videos featuring your questions to boldlive@bbmail.tv, and maybe Atkinson and Clifton will answer your queries!

Tune in next Friday, August 26, at 7 PM EST to get the dish from the performers.

