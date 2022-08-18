AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital star Cameron Mathison (Drew) is coming to an app near you! According to Deadline, the actor will be one of 15 familiar faces to host a shortform series for Great American Media's app, Great American Community.

On The Good Life with Cameron Mathison, Mathison will share his experiences and insights on building a healthier existence within and without. New episodes will drop Tuesdays and Sundays, though several episodes will be available when the app launches September 26.

Other daytime alums will have their own shortform series. Trevor Donovan (ex-Jeremy, Days of Our Lives) will helm Everyday Adventures with Trevor Donovan, in which he shares what brings him happiness on a daily basis. Mathison's former Home & Family colleague Debbie Matenopoulos will host The Modern Mom with Debbie Matenopoulos, in which she opens up about fashion, beauty, and recipe tips that she's learned in her decades-long career.