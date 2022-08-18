Orange is The New Black's Jenji Kohan to EP Netflix Medieval Drama The Decameron

Bridgerton fans, never fear! Netflix is putting money behind more soapy historical dramas. Deadline reports that the streaming service has ordered an eight-episode series called The Decameron. The project will be executive produced by Jenji Kohan, creator of Netflix's Orange is the New Black, and Kathleen Jordan, creator of Netflix's Teenage Bounty Hunters (on which Kohan served as EP).

Showrunner Jordan will bring to life The Decameron, which is set in Florence in 1348. At this time, the Black Death was decimating Europe's population, but there's no shortage of drama when several nobles head to a country retreat to wait out the lethal pandemic. As the world as our protagonists know it changes, a vacation soon morphs into an attempt to stay alive. The show will deal with power, class, and trying to stay afloat during a pandemic, complete with a dash of humor.

Kohan stated:

Kathleen Jordan is the real freakin’ deal. I am so excited and grateful that I get to work with her and we get to make this awesome, funny, timely, weird show together for Netflix.

The Decameron draws loose inspiration (and its name) from the 14th-century collection of short stories by Boccaccio. Although it is said to have inspired Jordan, the show The Decameron (the show) is mostly Jordan's own creative brainchild. Besides Kohan and Jordan, EPs include Tilted Productions's Blake McCormick and Tara Herrmann and director Mike Uppendahl.

Jordan said of The Decameron, which will film in Italy:

I’m absolutely thrilled that I get to work with Jenji, Tara, Blake, and Netflix again. I can’t wait for people to meet this ridiculous group of characters. I’m sure Giovanni Boccaccio would be… confused?

Kohan and Jordan have a long working relationship. Jordan created and co-executive produced Teenage Bounty Hunters and penned scripts for American Princess on Lifetime, also EP-ed by Kohan. Besides OitNB, Kohan has also EP-ed Netflix's GLOW and Social Distance and created and helmed the Showtime smash Weeds.