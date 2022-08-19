Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 22-26, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Jada (Elia Cantu) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) get steamy.

Gabi (Camila Banus) catches sight of Li (Remington Hoffman) with Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton).

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad (Billy Flynn) catch up.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) tries to make amends with Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Sonny (Zach Tinker) pushes Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to think long and hard about his ho-ish ways.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) confronts Ava (Tamara Braun) over his suspicion she is trying to seduce Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Something goes very wrong with Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) programming.

Stefan wants answers from Dr. Rolf.

Alex’s roving eyes land squarely on Stephanie.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) tries to forge peace between Stephanie and Steve (Stephen Nichols).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric have sweet dreams of each other.

Orpheus (George Delhoyo) is an unexpected guest at Roman’s (Josh Taylor) birthday celebration.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) tells Rafe (Galen Gering) what she knows about the night of Abigail’s murder.

Paulina reaches out for assistance from Marlena (Deidre Hall) and John (Drake Hogestyn).

Chad and Gwen go toe to toe.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) wants one more try with Roman.

Leo tells Sloan what he knows about the night of Abigail’s murder.

Little Rachel has no time for Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) foolishness.

Stefan escapes his hospital room and heads straight for the Dimera mansion.

Abe (James Reynolds) makes a formal decision about whether or not to run for governor.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) tries to make headway with Chad.

Melinda Trask (Tina Huang) has surprising news for Leo and Gwen.

Orpheus fools Steve and John.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) continues to be an undressed presence at the Kiriakis mansion.

Nicole finds a half-naked Jada at Eric’s place.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) have a serious sit down.

Orpheus kidnaps Marlena and Kayla.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!