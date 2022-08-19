General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 22-26, 2022

Josh Swickard

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) plots to cover up Esme’s (Avery Pohl) disappearance.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) continue to bond.

Finn (Michael Easton) digs into Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) history.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and Marshall (Robert Gossett) find common ground.

A three-legged race and a love potion lead Chase (Josh Swickard) to FINALLY admit he fancies Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has serious words for Ava (Maura West) about the Cassadine family.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) may have done irreparable damage to his relationship with Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Nikolas Tells Victor He Killed Esme

Portia (Brook Kerr) is given some information about Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Portia is pleasantly surprised by Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) actions.

Austin (Roger Howarth) holds his kinfolk at bay.

Finn tells Elizabeth the truth.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) wrestles with the state of her own health and her pregnancy.

Trina and Rory (Michael Blake Kruse) grow closer.

Drew and Carly reconsider their path forward.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!