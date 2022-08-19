Ken Corday on Days of Our Lives’ Jump to Peacock: “It Was Baked Into The Last Contract”

Ken Corday Chris Haston for NBC.

Days of Our Lives Executive Producer Ken Corday gave an interview in the August 29th issue of Soap Opera Digest to discuss the future of the long-running daytime drama. When asked about DAYS moving to Peacock on September 12:

It’s very exciting. This was baked into the last contract when we were renewed in 2021. The network always had the right to migrate the show exclusively to Peacock and now they’ve decided to do so, and we’re excited.

RELATED ARTICLE: Days of Our Lives Nabs 2-Year Renewal

When asked if Beyond Salem played a factor in the decision to move DAYS to Peacock:

Yes, definitely. I think that Beyond Salem, as wonderful as they were, were, in a way, a litmus test for Peacock to see how the show performed exclusively behind the paywall. Certainly the last one did very well, Chapter 2, and knowing that, they felt the best way to boost subscriptions was to migrate us, and I think Beyond Salem had a lot to do with it.

DAYS begins airing exclusively on Peacock Premium on Monday September 12.