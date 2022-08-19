Rena Sofer Talks What's Next For Quinn and Carter Ahead of B&B Departure

Steven Bergman Photography

On August 29, The Bold and the Beautiful's Rena Sofer will air in the role of Quinn for the the final time. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, the actress spoke about her decision to depart B&B, whether she'd ever return to General Hospital, and her on-screen partnership with Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter).

Sofer, who finished filming August 5, is looking forward to new opportunities, which means fans can count out a return to B&B anytime soon. She said:

It's hard enough to be on a soap opera when you don't have a story, but to come back in a recurring role on a show that you were fully invested in as a daily player would not be a comfortable place for me. That is not a step in the direction I want to go. I want to move forward with my life into the scary unknown.

While Quinn's exit might mean the end of Quinn and Carter, Sofer is excited for fans to see more of Saint-Victor's talent. She dished:

One of my greatest accomplishments on the show is being a part of showing the world what a great actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is. He is a leading man who can pull a front-burner story and I was so honored to work with him. As proud as I am of John McCook [Eric] for winning that Emmy, which was so well-deserved, I can't wait until Lawrence is standing up there, too, for the work he did this year. For those of you invested in 'Quarter,' just know that Rena Sofer is happy and moving on, but Lawrence, who plays Carter, has so much more to give you.

Would Sofer consider returning to her GH role of Lois Cerullo? She said: