The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 22-26, 2022

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Deacon (Sean Kanan) tells Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) to get out…right now!

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) get liquored up and sexy.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) come to verbal blows over the Monaco kiss.

Deacon and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) come to verbal blows over Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are the focus of a Forrester family celebration.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) angers Hope with his lack of communication about Douglas (Django Ferri).

Deacon realizes he’s an accessory to Sheila being on the lam.

Brooke and Taylor have a little chat about Douglas.

Hope is stunned by what she finds out.

Sheila continues to use her feminine wiles to try and keep Deacon in check.

Brooke tells Hope she thinks Taylor is using Douglas to manipulate Ridge.

