Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 22-26, 2022

Elia Cantu, Greg Vaughan

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Look Who’s Up: Stefan (Brandon Barash) has awakened from his death slumber and wants to see his wife!

Look Who’s Down: Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) runs smack into Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and is once again totally smitten with yet another one of Salem’s beautiful women.

Look Who’s Up and Down: Eric (Greg Vaughan) totally sheds his priestly skin and hits the sheets with Jada (Elia Cantu) only for Nicole (Arianne Zucker) to come a-callin’ and find Jada half-naked at Eric’s apartment.

