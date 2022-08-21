Greg Rikaart

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of August 8-12, 2022. This was a week filled with repeats across talk and game shows, which did not stop folks from tuning in. The daytime dramas with new episodes did not fare quite as well. Let’s get into it...

On the game show front, both The Price is Right and Let’s Make a Deal aired repeats the entire week, but still managed to gain ground in total viewers. TPIR remained the #1 entry on the daytime broadcast landscape, averaging 4.134 million viewers across both half hours, representing an increase of 205,000 total viewers for the week. In addition, TPIR posted slight gains in both key demos. The CBS game show also gained a healthy 146,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021. The only downside for TPIR is a loss of 210,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020.

LMAD averaged 2.453 million viewers across both half-hours, managing a gain of 3,000 total viewers for the week. In addition, LMAD inched up amongst Women 18-49 and held steady with Women 25-54. The yearly numbers were not nearly as rosy with LMAD dropping 91,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021, and a gasp-inducing 360,000 total viewers form the same week in 2020.

On the talk show front, both The View and The Talk aired repeats this week. GMA3: What You Need to Know (1.586 million/1.0) was the only talk show entry to demonstrate any growth. The ABC talker held steady across both key demos and gained 10,000 total viewers for the week. GMA3 also posted yearly gains, increasing by 67,000 total viewers from the same year in 2021 and a giggle-worthy 208,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020.

On the daytime drama front, Days of Our Lives (1.683 million/1.2) was the only daytime drama to post gains for the week. The NBC (streaming exclusively on Peacock Premium beginning on September 12) gained 17,000 total viewers for the week, featuring stories focused on Alex’s (Robert Scott Wilson) fascination with Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie (Lindsay Arnold), and Abigail’s murder investigation turning squarely towards Leo (Greg Rikaart). In the key demos, DAYS posted gains amongst Women 25-54 and held steady with Women 18-49, tying The Bold and the Beautiful on Thursday and General Hospital on Friday. DAYS dropped 70,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021, but managed to gain 77,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020. DAYS currently sits 359,000 total viewers behind GH.

The Young and the Restless (3.292 million/2.3) dropped a scant 20,000 total viewers for the week with stories focused on the women of Genoa City’s quest to take down Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters), and Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) quest to develop a podcast that does not bore every listener to tears. In the key demos, the CBS daytime drama gained ground amongst Women 18-49 and held steady with Women 25-54. Y&R dropped 149,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021, but gained a hip-hip-hooray-inducing 607,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020.

GH (2.042 million/1.4) dropped 60,000 total viewers for the week featuring stories focused on the conclusion of Trina’s (Tabyana Ali) trial, and Cody’s (Josh Kelly) continued attempts at convincing Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) he’s not quite as toxically masculine as he appears to be. In the key demos, the ABC sudser gained with Women 25-54 and held steady amongst Women 18-49, but managed to tie both B&B and Y&R on both Monday and Tuesday, and topping B&B on Wednesday. Across years, GH dropped 158,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021, but gained 144,000 total viewers for the same week in 2020. GH currently sits 874,000 total viewers behind B&B.

B&B (2.916 million/2.0) dropped 112,000 total viewers for the week, featuring stories focused on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) resurrection reunion, and Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) sudden decision to snatch Douglas (Django Ferri) from Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) cabin. In the key demos, the CBS daytime drama held steady amongst Women 18-49 - tying Y&R on both Monday and Tuesday, and gained viewers with Women 25-54 tying Y&R everyday except Tuesday. Across years, B&B dropped 128,000 total viewers from the same week in 2021, but gained a grin-inducing 469,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020.

