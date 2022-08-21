The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the week of August 22-26, 2022

Jason Thompson, Melissa Claire Egan

Here are the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!

Nick/Sharon: The former high school sweethearts (Joshua Morrow and Sharon Case) once again re-hash Victor's (Eric Braeden) cover-up of Ashland's (Robert Newman) death. Nick fills Sharon in on Chance (Conner Floyd) closing the investigation as an accident. Sharon is glad Nick is off the hook but he still feels guilty for his actions and is upset about Victor's meddling in the entire affair.

Sharon tells Nick he did nothing wrong, he was only trying to protect Victoria (Amelia Heinle) from Ashland, and with the investigation over she can have peace and move on with her life. Sharon also offers to be someone he can lean on if he wants to unburden himself of what transpired. Watch for Nick to ponder his next move and if he should confess about Victor's role in things.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) flips the script on Diane (Susan Walters).

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) goes head-to-head with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about Adam (Mark Grossman).

Billy/Chelsea: The Abbott screw up (Jason Thompson) talks with the con artist designer about her getting her own podcast. Chelsea vetoes the idea and cajoles Billy to continue allowing her to co-host with him.

Chelsea then kisses Billy out of the blue! Billy pumps the breaks on the kiss, leaving Chelsea embarrassed. Is Chelsea falling for Billy and what will Lily (Christel Khalil) think of this latest development?

Noah/Allie: Things get spicy between the two (Rory Gibson and Kelsey Wang).

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) snaps at Chance.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers!