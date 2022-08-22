The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of August 22-26, 2022

Kimberlin Brown

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

No matter how hard Deacon (Sean Kanan) tries to fly right, trouble always seems to find him. When he had an itch to scratch, he found a willing redhead who turned out to be an allegedly dead fugitive, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Deacon's worried about screwing up his parole if anyone finds out Sheila's using his place as a hideaway. Funny thing about Sheila...she doesn't care. If she goes down in flames, she promises to take Deacon down with her.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!