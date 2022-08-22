Days of Our Lives recently welcomed home a familiar character with a new face: Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein)! The actress spoke to TV Insider about playing the role of Stephanie and what fans can hope to see from Ms. Johnson.

Klein is getting along swimmingly with her TV family, noting of Stephen Nichols (Steve) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla):

They’re both so sweet. They’re such veterans and pros. It’s so generous of them to ask me to run lines with them. I’m always grateful for that. I can’t get enough. They’re very exceptional—it’s inspiring being around them. I really did luck out.

Since signing on to the soap, she has been enjoying the consistency of being a series regular. Klein explained:

The consistency of getting to play the same character. I like playing someone where you don’t know where it’s going. Everywhere else, I’ve known where the character is going and where she ends. I’m playing Stephanie script by script. I don’t know what’s going to happen, so I love reading the scripts and finding out. I really find that intriguing, challenging, and fun.

What shenanigans might Steph get up to, now that she's back in Salem? Klein dished: