Debmar-Mercury Co-Prez on Sherri Shepherd vs. Wendy Williams: "Sherri Doesn’t Have That Edge"

Sherri Shepherd prepares to launch Sherri on September 12. Ahead of its debut, the team at Debmar-Mercury (which produced and distributed The Wendy Williams Show and will do the same for Sherri) talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Shepherd's transition from Wendy guest hosting to Sherri headliner.

By week three of Wendy Williams' absence from Season 13 of her show due to health issues, Shepherd came in to pinch hit. And she was a hit. Alexandra Jewett, executive VP programming for Debmary-Mercury, said:

She blew us away. We’re always looking to see who’s out there and what they can bring to the table, and it was apparent from day one that Sherri had something special.

Wendy raked in the viewers with Shepherd in the purple chair, and once it was known Williams would not be coming back, Shepherd was short-listed as a potential replacement. She eventually became a permanent guest host and now will kick off her own show.

Execs told the trade site that Shepherd has a different vibe. Debmar-Mercury co-president Ira Bernstein opined:

We’d do research on Wendy over the years and [audience members] would say, ‘I can’t believe she’s so mean to people. I watch her every day and she’s so mean.’ And it was like, okay, wait, wait, wait, what was the second line? I watch her every day, so clearly there was something there, but Sherri doesn’t have that edge. In many ways, she’s just like the audience in the sense that she’s a single mom whose kid is her priority one, two and three, and she also happens to be a really talented comedian who’s hosting a talk show and she’s great at it.

Some incorrectly blamed Shepherd for removal of Wendy's YouTube and social channels. That gets under the skin of Debmar-Mercury co-president Mort Marcus, who shared: