Emma Samms (Holly Sutton) is heading back to General Hospital. Deadline is reporting Samms' character Holly Sutton, who was last seen on GH in 2020 kidnapped in Monte Carlo, is making her return to Port Charles. Samms told the site:

I can’t believe that it’s been 40 years since I first appeared on General Hospital and that, once again, I get to play the wonderful character of Holly Sutton. No one is more interested in what’s happened to her since we saw her two years ago, being held captive by a mysterious villain, than me!

RELATED: Former General Hospital Actress Emma Samms Recovering From Second Bout of COVID

GH originally had Samms for a long stint, which was derailed due to her having COVID and recovering from long COVID. Executive Producer Frank Valentini released a statement to the site in which he said:

I am thrilled the wonderful Emma Samms will be returning to the canvas in October, so we can continue telling Holly’s story and the fans can finally see what happened after we learned she was alive and being held hostage.

Samms is scheduled to return in October.