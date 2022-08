This week on General Hospital, danger is looming in Port Charles.

Carly (Laura Wright) wants Drew (Cameron Mathison) to show her what he has at the Quartermaine boathouse.

At the Quartermaine main house, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) directs Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to get outside and have fun!

What is the danger in the shadows? Watch the promo below to figure it out.