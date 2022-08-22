One Life to Live Scribe and NYT Bestselling Author Michael Malone Dead at 80

Legendary soap writer and acclaimed author Michael Malone passed away on August 19, according to his obituary, at his home in Clinton, Conn. Malone was 80 years old. Born in Durham, NC, Malone first got his start in daytime as the head writer for One Life to Live from 1991 to 1996, where he received critical acclaim for his storyline of Billy Douglas (Ryan Phillippe), the first openly gay teenager; Billy came out after Father Andrew Carpenter (Wortham Krimmer) was falsely accused of molesting him .

Malone was also the mastermind behind the creation of Todd Manning (Roger Howarth) and the storyline about Todd and his frat brothers Powell Lord (Sean Moynihan) and Zach Rosen (Josh Phillip Weinstein) gang-raping Marty Saybrooke (Susan Haskell). The storyline garnered high praise from critics and netted the show, along with actors, Howarth, Haskell, and Hillary B. Smith (Nora Hanen), Daytime Emmy awards for the rape trial scenes.

Malone left OLTL and had a brief stint at Another World in 1997. He returned to OLTL from 2003-2004, where he tied in his novel "The Killing Club" with the show and had the character of Marcie Walsh (Kathy Brier) write the book alongside "Professor Malone." The book went on to become a New York Times bestseller.

Before Malone entered the daytime arena, he made his mark as an author of such books as "The Delectable Mountains: Or, Entertaining Strangers," "Handling Sin," and "First Lady and The Four Corners Of The Sky." Later on in life Malone went on to be a professor at Duke University.

Malone is survived by his wife, Maureen Quilligan, daughter Maggie, and numerous relatives.