The View Releases Season 26 Trailer

Whoopi, Sara, Ana, Joy, Sunny, Alyssa, the View

Ahead of Season 26 debuting September 6, The View has released a new trailer, a People exclusive. The panel will now include Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro as the conservative voices at the panel. Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sara Haines will sit at the table once again.

In the brief clip, Behar gushed:

I'm so excited.

Goldberg chimed in:

This is actually a family.

The EGOT winner added:

The women of the The View are the gutsiest women on TV.

Peep the preview for Season 26 of The View here.

