Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Billy's Charm May Land Him in an Uncomfortable Spot

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 22-26, 2022
Jason Thompson

Jason Thompson

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Billy (Jason Thompson) crosses paths with his old friend Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and starts to feel very comfortable. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) tries hard to get Chelsea to refocus her attention away from the Abbott charmer (the Newman charmer, the bee charmer...all of the charmers), but she denies having any feelings for Billy.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: The Past and Present Collide When Diane Reconnects With Jack

Meanwhile, after Billy opens up, Chelsea makes her move and lands a kiss.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Chelsea Dreams of Someone Other Than Adam

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Chloe Mitchell, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Chloe Inserts Herself Into Adam's Romantic Life

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Sally Isn't Intimidated By Chelsea's Threatening Behavior

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Chelsea Switches Up Her Plan of Action

By Mike JubinvilleComment