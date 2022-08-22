The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 22-26, 2022

Jason Thompson

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Billy (Jason Thompson) crosses paths with his old friend Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and starts to feel very comfortable. Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) tries hard to get Chelsea to refocus her attention away from the Abbott charmer (the Newman charmer, the bee charmer...all of the charmers), but she denies having any feelings for Billy.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: The Past and Present Collide When Diane Reconnects With Jack

Meanwhile, after Billy opens up, Chelsea makes her move and lands a kiss.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!