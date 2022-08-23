General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart (Valentin) is headed back to the Disney Channel. The actor's comedy series, The Villains of Valley View, has been picked up for a second season over at the network, according to a press release from Disney Branded Television.

In a statement, Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said:

It isn't hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family. Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and family ultimately care about and support one another. Even though life can be messy, ridiculous, and sometimes frightening, the Maddens demonstrate the (super)power of family and togetherness.

The Villains of Valley View follows a family of supervillains forced to live in the regular world. They must keep their superpowers a secret while trying to be Average Joes in suburbia. Currently available to watch on Disney and Disney+, The Villains of Valley View will kick off production on Season 2 this fall in Los Angeles, while new Season 1 episodes will begin airing October 7.