Soap Journalist Nelson Branco Dead at 48

Soap journalist Nelson Branco has died at age 48, according to The Toronto Sun. Branco, a frequent guest on early seasons of the Daytime Confidential podcast, was found dead in his Toronto apartment yesterday, August 22. There has been no declared cause of death.

A former video director for the Sun, Branco was remembered fondly by his colleagues there. Sun editor-in-chief Adrienne Batra said:

The world at large and the journalism world, in particular, have lost a giant.

The Sun's national entertainment editor, Mark Daniell, added:

Nelson was uniquely talented and had an uncanny ability and insight into what the audience was interested in, whether it was video, digital or print. He was also dedicated to the craft of journalism and worked very hard at it. It’s a loss for his friends and family but also a huge loss to the industry.

Branco graduated from Ryerson University with a degree in radio and television arts. He made his name in journalism while working for publications like In Touch (which he helped launch), TV Guide Canada, Soap Opera Update, and Hello!. During his tenure at the Sun, the paper's visual content reached new viewership heights. Branco is survived by his sister, brother, mother, and a multitude of friends.

Tributes from the soap and journalism communities poured in on social media. Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis, General Hospital) tweeted:

The Bold and the Beautiful scribe Michele Val Jean shared:

Mark Lawson (ex-Dustin, GH; ex-Brody, One Life to Live) added:

Michael Muhney (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless) said: