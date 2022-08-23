Conner Floyd

Sharon and Nicholas: Sharon is closing Crimson Lights when Nicholas arrives with a need to talk privately. He tells her everything about Chance wrapping up the investigation into Ashland’s death. Sharon is relieved for Nicholas, but wonders how he’s doing with his family. Sharon says she knows Victor means well.

Nicholas is furious because of what Victor did and because Victor’s never wrong. Sharon thinks he should confront Victor, but deal with his own issues over killing Ashland. Sharon reminds him that she will be there for him no matter what happens (these two are always magic). He talks about how he’s struggling with what he did. He wakes up in a cold sweat, reliving the night.

Abby and Chance: Abby arrives at Society to find Chance drinking his guilt away. Abby reads the room and decides to clear out the place and lock up. She thinks Victoria was pressuring him, but Chance says she was fine. Chance tells her that he made the call to stop the investigation. He’s written his final report, but won’t file it until in the morning. He explains he had evidence to implicate Victor, but not enough. He made a judgement call because Ashland’s death was an accident, regardless.

Abby seems very troubled as it appears Chance is compromising his principles, but thanks him for protecting their family. He gets very annoyed at her for bringing up protecting the family. Abby apologizes for forcing the family first idea on him. She just wants to be here for Chance no matter what (now that he’s written his report…).

Adam and Victor: Adam arrives at the ranch to and sees Victor. He goes into a long diatribe about how he’s sure Victoria would be much more welcome than he has been. Victor lets him know Victoria has moved back to her home.

Adam continues goading Victor by saying he thinks Victor had something to do with Ashland’s death. Before Adam can leave, Victor asks if he wants a drink. Adam pushes and pushes Victor, but he doesn’t bend. Victor tells Adam that Ashland is dead as a door nail and the investigation is over.

Adam is now more convinced than ever that Victor interfered and managed to get out of it. Adam is stunned that Victor preaches loyalty when he only protects his family when it supports his master plan.

Victoria and Billy: Victoria arrives home and flashes back to Ashland knocking on the window. She stares at the fireplace and remembers her fight with him and when she said he had no pulse.

Suddenly, there is a knock at the door. It’s podcast Billy. He just happened to be in the neighborhood and wanted to check in. He embraces her when it’s clear she’s still in distress about Ashland. She fills him in that Chance is dropping the investigation. She repeats that Chance is going to submit the final report tomorrow.

Billy wonders if there’s more to Ashland’s death than everyone knows, but he’s glad Chance let it go. They move on to reminisce about their house and their life together - the good and the bad. Somehow, Billy has made her feel like toasting the future.

Endings:

-Victoria pours wine and asks what she and Billy should drink to - catharsis. Billy says she has so much to celebrate and there is nothing she can’t concur with. She wonders what’s going on with him. He indicates he will be making some changes, but that’s for another night.



-Adam says he won’t let Victor question his loyalty. He arranged for Ashland to leave, and warned Victoria and Nicholas. It was Victor who undermined him and pushed Ashland into a corner. Adam is glad everything worked out, but warns Victor there is always another shoe out there waiting to drop.

