Booked and Busy: B&B's Bobbie Eakes Joins Discovery+ Holiday Movie
Despite being absent from many screens for a bit, daytime vet Bobbi Eakes is now back in action! She has signed on to star in a home reno-themed holiday flick from Discovery+, A Christmas Open House, hitting the streaming service on November 11. Elsewhere, General Hospital grad Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) has boarded Patricia Arquette's directorial debut, while One Life to Live star Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) will co-headline a Hallmark film with James Denton (also her duet partner).
All My Children
- Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will headline an Off-Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun at New York's the Public Theater, officially opening in October
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Bobbie Eakes (ex-Macy) will star in the home renovation-themed holiday movie A Christmas Open House, also featuring HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier, debuting Nov. 11 on Discovery+
- Diamond White (Paris) will perform songs old and new with her band at El Cid in Los Angeles on August 25; buy tickets here
- Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe) has launched a new podcast called Talk Theory
- Ronn Moss (ex-Ridge) has released a new music video with Ella Luna
Days of Our Lives
- Marla Gibbs (Olivia) will appear in the TVOne holiday film A Christmas Prayer
- Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) will co-write/direct the Tubi horror thriller Alone in the Dark, out in October
- Billy Flynn (Chad) stars in the Instagram series Starlets on Ice with his wife Gina Comparetto
General Hospital
- Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) has boarded Patricia Arquette's directorial debut, the film Gonzo Girl; info about his role is being kept under wraps
- Annie Ilonzeh (ex-Maya) has boarded the psychological thriller Soul Mates, playing a woman with a prospective significant other, trapped in a maze established by a devious person called the Matchmaker
- Robert Palmer Watkins (ex-Dillon) has signed on to the dystopian fantasy action Netflix film Uglies, based on Scott Westerfeld's book series of the same name
Guiding Light
- Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) stars in Netflix's new action thriller Lou, out September 23
One Live to Live
- LaChanze (ex-Yvette) will lend her voice to the role of Jenna in the animated series Firebuds, out September 21 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+
- Tobias Truvillion (ex-Vincent) has boarded the crime drama Sisters, beginning production in October
- Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) will headline the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original film Perfect Harmony, playing a strait-laced college professor who bonds with the best man at a wedding where she's the maid of honor when they duet; James Denton, who plays the hero, will duet with Saum on the track "Perfect Harmony"
The Young and the Restless
- Vanessa Marano (ex-Eden) will star in the culinary-themed holiday movie One Delicious Christmas, also featuring celeb chef Bobby Flay, debuting Nov. 11 on Discovery+
- Alice Hunter (ex-Kerry) will star in the ensemble female comedy Rosé All Day, about college friends whose bonds begin to fracture as life goes on