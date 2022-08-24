Booked and Busy: B&B's Bobbie Eakes Joins Discovery+ Holiday Movie

Steven Bergman Photography

Despite being absent from many screens for a bit, daytime vet Bobbi Eakes is now back in action! She has signed on to star in a home reno-themed holiday flick from Discovery+, A Christmas Open House, hitting the streaming service on November 11. Elsewhere, General Hospital grad Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) has boarded Patricia Arquette's directorial debut, while One Life to Live star Sherri Saum (ex-Keri) will co-headline a Hallmark film with James Denton (also her duet partner).

All My Children

Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will headline an Off-Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun at New York's the Public Theater, officially opening in October

The Bold and the Beautiful

Bobbie Eakes (ex-Macy) will star in the home renovation-themed holiday movie A Christmas Open House, also featuring HGTV's Ben and Erin Napier , debuting Nov. 11 on Discovery+

Days of Our Lives

Marla Gibbs (Olivia) will appear in the TVOne holiday film A Christmas Prayer

General Hospital

Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) has boarded Patricia Arquette 's directorial debut, the film Gonzo Girl; info about his role is being kept under wraps

Guiding Light

Allison Janney (ex-Ginger) stars in Netflix's new action thriller Lou, out September 23

One Live to Live

LaChanze (ex-Yvette) will lend her voice to the role of Jenna in the animated series Firebuds, out September 21 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+

The Young and the Restless