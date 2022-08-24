ABC Unveils Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants

The titular celebrities on this fall's Celebrity Jeopardy! have been revealed. Entertainment Weekly reports that host Mayim Bialik will welcome a bevy of stars this September.

RELATED: Celebrity Jeopardy! to Hit ABC This Fall

Competing will be Ray Romano, Constance Wu, Simu Liu, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, Iliza Shlesinger, Candace Parker, and B.J. Novak. Bialik teased in a preview video:

It's the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities. Let's hope they've been reading more than screenplays.

Celebrity Jeopardy! will debut September 25 at 8 PM EST on ABC. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.