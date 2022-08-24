Skip to main content

ABC Unveils Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants

The titular celebrities on this fall's Celebrity Jeopardy! have been revealed. Entertainment Weekly reports that host Mayim Bialik will welcome a bevy of stars this September.

Competing will be Ray Romano, Constance Wu, Simu Liu, Aisha Tyler, Patton Oswalt, Michael Cera, Iliza Shlesinger, Candace Parker, and B.J. Novak. Bialik teased in a preview video:

It's the OG Jeopardy, with celebrities. Let's hope they've been reading more than screenplays.

Celebrity Jeopardy! will debut September 25 at 8 PM EST on ABC. It will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

