DAYS' Brandon Barash on Filming Stefan and Gabi: "Like a Family Reunion of Sorts"

Fresh off playing now-dead Jake DiMera, Days of Our Lives' Brandon Barash is back as Jake's resurrected twin, Stefan! The actor spoke to Soap Opera Digest about slipping into Stefan's shoes once again and filming Stefan and Gabi (Camila Banus) scenes.

Barash went deep into the differences between characters, explaining:

Jake could never sit still. He always had to be doing something, touching something or messing with something. Stefan is a very still being. He doesn’t waste energy anywhere. That was really fun to rediscover.

The switch has been smoother than he anticipated. Barash shared:

It’s been easier than I thought, yet it’s been a lot more deliberate than I had initially imagined. Playing Jake made me learn a lot more about Stefan than I knew when I was there in the first place. It’s almost like seeing an old friend after a long time and really sitting down with that person and listening to them. It’s been a joy to play him again. It really has been.

Though Jake and Gabi were briefly an item, it's Stefan and Gabi who first sparked on our TVs. Of reuniting on screen with Banus as "Stabi," Barash reflected: