Mark Grossman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria/Nikki: Victoria is talking to Nikki about her upcoming meeting with the Newman department heads. She wants to show strength and discuss the multiple acquisitions she has lined up. Nikki seems worried about the timing - because the night before Chance was still considering going after Victor for tampering with a crime scene.

Sally/Nicholas: Sally is talking to Nicholas about Victoria’s meeting with the department heads. Nicholas explains he’s there to tell her the investigation into Ashland’s death has ended. Sally is just thrilled she doesn’t have to figure out what to do with the story. Nicholas appreciates her discretion. Most people would have exploited the situation.

Sally warns Nicholas that Adam thinks there is something shady surrounding Ashland’s death. Nicholas isn’t surprised and thanks her for the information. Nicholas starts to go to his office for the video conference when Sally says he’s going to be late and should stay and sit in with her. After the call concludes, Sally is amazed at how quickly Victoria has bounced back from adversity. She hates that she let Adam skew her view of Victoria. Nicholas is really glad Sally is on their team.

Victor/Chance: Victor is commending Chance for ending the investigation. Chance says he did it because of Victoria and Nicholas - but it had nothing to do with ignoring Victor and his multiple crimes. He reminds Victor he can’t continue to operate outside the law (despite reinforcing just that).

Victor doesn’t see the irony in shifting to how much criminal behavior Ashland participated in. He doesn’t think he committed crimes. He PROTECTED HIS FAMILY! Chance is worried what will happen to his blessed family if he ever gets arrested for his crimes. With that, Victor dismisses Chance and tells him to show himself out.

Chloe/Chelsea: Chloe is talking to Chelsea at the GCAC pool. She thinks there is something going on between her and Billy. Chloe says she was trying to be a good friend. Chelsea is still annoyed and is, quite frankly, protesting too much. She wonders if Chloe will ever see her as anything but desperate and incapable of stability. Chloe reminds Chelsea that she is being a friend. Chelsea thinks she is being babysat (Chelsea is annoying).

Chelsea loses her cool and yells at Chloe as Adam watches on. For some reason, Chloe apologizes and tries to change the subject. Chelsea sort of apologizes for jumping down her throat, but doesn’t appreciate what she is insinuating. With that, Chloe exits and Adam arrives. Chelsea turns her ire towards her ex-husband, but he cools her down by complimenting her about the podcast. She thanks him, but says Billy has decided to end the podcast.

Adam/Kevin: Adam and Kevin are having a tense conversation right next to J.T.’s former grave. Adam thinks Kevin and Chance are covering up Victor’s crimes. Kevin is tickled by Adam moralizing. Adam reminds him he is the perfect fall guy in this situation. Kevin thinks Adam wants payback for Victor’s betrayal and he wants no part of it. Adam reminds Kevin that Michael works for Victor and it would be a conflict of interest for him to get involved. Kevin says there was no cover up because Chance did everything by the book - that’s who he is (Oh Kevin…). After Kevin departs, Adam calls someone and says he needs a job done.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Chance Struggles With His Decision to Exonerate Victor

Endings:

-Victoria and Nicholas meet up in the park. She says she didn’t go into the office because she doesn’t want to hear the whispers about Ashland. Nicholas thinks the meeting went very well, but wonders how serious she is about the acquisitions. He seems somewhat skeptical and thinks they need to focus on what they have going on with Locke Communications. Victoria explains her plans, but Nicholas isn’t convinced. She wants to speed up and he wants to slow down. Victoria explains that Nicholas is helping her have the confidence to be aggressive. His support means everything to her. She’s looking forward to everything they will accomplish.

-Nikki arrives home and Victor greets his beebee. She brags about Victoria and he says he was on the call with his camera off. Nikki wonders if he approves. Victor is thrilled with Victoria’s confident, aggressive moves. Nikki thinks Victoria is a lot like Victor. He thinks the entire video conference was like watching a well-oiled machine. She managed to unify the Newman family. Nikki thinks their family is stronger than ever. Victor agrees… except for Adam. Victor thinks Adam has never forgiven him for leaving him fatherless in Kansas - which wasn’t his fault (nothing ever is…). Never mind all that, he declares the “Newmans are back!”

-Chelsea tells Adam that Billy offered her a chance to do the podcast by herself, but she’s not interested. Adam says he knows how much she loves the sound of her own voice. As they laugh and he encourages her, Sally watches from a distance. Chelsea is bummed because doing the podcast made her feel less invisible. While Adam sympathizes, he hopes she is keeping these feelings from Connor - which leads her to expressing some rage. Chelsea gets it. She needs to put on her game face. Just then, Adam’s phone dings and he leaves.

-Chloe walks into Crimson Lights as Kevin is yelling at someone on the phone. He went into the library and his car was broken into. More importantly, his bag was stolen with his GCPD laptop.

-Adam returns home. Before he can shut the door, Lucas, his call from earlier, arrives with Kevin’s bag. Adam takes the laptop and gives Lucas the bag.

Keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap!