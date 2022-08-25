Skip to main content

General Hospital's Josh Swickard Boards HBO Max's A Hollywood Christmas

Josh Swickard, General Hospital

General Hospital's Josh Swickard (Chase) is getting ready for a very merry Christmas. Deadline reports that HBO Max has announced premiere dates for four holiday flicks, including the Swickard starrer A Very Hollywood Christmas.

Produced by Ali Afshar, Christina Moore, and Daniel Aspromonte, A Hollywood Christmas focuses on young Hollywood filmmaker Jessica, who has made her name producing Christmas flicks. But a "reel" scenario becomes all too real when a network exec named Christopher tries to call time on Jessica's current project...and sparks fly. The film stars Swickard, Jessika Van, Riley Dandy, Zak Steiner, Anissa Borrego, Tom Williamson, Emelia Hartford, and Missi Pyle.

ESX Entertainment's A Hollywood Christmas will hit HBO Max on December 1. 

