Days of Our Lives' Johnny DiMera (Carson Boatman) is caught in the middle of another family conflict. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now, Boatman spoke about the latest battle between Johnny and papa EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

EJ is plotting to use Ava's (Tamara Braun) apparent hallucinations of Jake (Brandon Barash) to nix her vote as a shareholder in DiMera Enterprises. But Johnny isn't here for his dad's shady tactics. Boatman explained:

Johnny's reaction to all this is not surprise, because he knows his dad. Still, there's an immense amount of anger and disgust. Johnny cares about Ava, and she becomes a large source of tension between EJ and Johnny.

EJ fakes being sympathetic to Ava to get her to confess and be judged mentally unfit by the DiMera board. He also uses his son to get what he wants, which doesn't sit well with Johnny. Boatman said of Johnny's thoughts:

It's like, 'You lied to me and you hurt somebody that I care about. And, on the other hand, you broke a sacred trust between father and son, which hurts on a different level.'

To help Ava, Johnny devises a new plan, which outrages his dad. And he's prepared to go to the mat for Ava, threatening to move out if EJ boots the mob moll from the mansion. Boatman shared: