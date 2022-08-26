Days of Our Lives star Remington Hoffman (Li) is lending his talents to a new project. Deadline reports that the actor has joined the cast of Tyler Perry's Zatima. A spinoff of Sistas, ˆZatima hails from BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios and follows Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Renee Hayslett)'s romantic trials and tribulations.

Hoffman has boarded the show as a series regular. He will portray Bryce, who bonds with Zac over finance and personal matters. Bryce is dating Angela (Nzinga Imani), Fatima's BFF. At. first, Angela has no clue that Bryce's friend Zac is the same guy who's with Fatima. Soon, she puts two and two together and realizes her own boyfriend has told her quite a few interesting things about Zac.

EP-ed, directed, and written by Tyler Perry, Zatima is a 10-episode series that will premiere September 29.