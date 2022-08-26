Greg Vaughan

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Lust For One And Sex With Another: Nicole is in Eric’s bedroom looking like she wants to peel him like a banana. Eric reminds her she’s married, but she has forgotten Rafe exists (is she speaking for a portion of the audience?). Nicole kisses Eric and throws him on the bed…and the he wakes up.

Eric tries to go back to sleep when Jada arrives complaining about how hot it is in her room. Eric says he can fix the air conditioning and throws on a shirt. Before he does something silly like that, Jada pulls him into a kiss. They pull away from the kiss and Jada apologizes for being forward. Eric kisses her again and lays her down on the bed. After they’ve done the deed, Jada is uncomfortable since it’s the first time she’s slept with someone since her divorce. Eric says the same.

Nicole is in bed when there is a knock on her bedroom door. Eric has arrived saying he can’t stop thinking about her. She asks about Jada, but he’s more interested in throwing her on the bed and getting to business…and then she wakes up.

Nicole is thinking about her dream when Rafe arrives with breakfast. He wonders what’s up since she’s all flushed. Nicole covers by saying Rafe is the sweetest husband ever and pulls him down on top of her. Nicole and Rafe bask in their afterglow when Rafe says he has to go to work. They talk about Abigail’s case. Rafe believes Gwen is telling the truth.

Grandpa Sonny: Alex and Sloan are going to town on Aunt Maggie’s living room sofa when a very grouchy Sonny arrives. Alex reintroduces Sonny to Sloan as he adjusts himself and she covers up as best as possible. Sonny reminds Alex that Sloan is Leo’s attorney. Sonny then rips into her for doing her job. (Can someone throw some sex Sonny’s way so he can be less self-righteous and annoying? Hey Sonny, didn’t you wrap Leo in a rug and leave what you thought was his dead body in a trunk?) Alex says she’s going to have to dump Leo as a client or they can’t keep sleeping together. She says it’s been fun, but her career comes first. Alex and his bruised ego watch her walk out the door.

Sonny apologizes after the fact and Alex is cool. There are plenty of gorgeous women in Salem, including Allie and Chanel - with whom he offered to hang out. When Sonny questions him, Alex confirms he asked them to be in a threesome, but they refused. Sonny clutches his pearls. Alex explains he’s not a player because he’s up front with everyone. Sonny thinks there is something to be said about finding that special someone. He hopes someday Alex will come to that same conclusion.

Keep Your Friends Close…Leo is in the interrogation room when Melinda Trask arrives with Gwen. Neither of them is thrilled to see the other, but Trask thinks they should be thick as thieves since she has enough evidence to charge them both with conspiring to murder Abigail. She gets snarky with them and leaves them alone. (While it does seem strange she has left them alone, they also just start blabbing as if they aren’t being observed?)

Leo says Clyde blabbed after that obnoxious Thomas snitched on him. Gwen has no sympathy when she realizes he flipped on her to save his own ass. Leo reminds his precious Gwendolyn he’s not doing time for a crime she committed. Gwen explains her story to Leo. She wasn’t trying to kill Abigail. She was just a means to possibly reuniting with Xander. She goes on to say that “Matty” is her only friend and all that matters is that he believes her. Leo says he believes her and despite being handcuffed to their chairs, they hug it out. Gwen says if they stick together, neither of them will be convicted. He’ll get Sloan to represent her as well. Once this is all over, they will write a book and attend the Oscars together (giggle).

Sloan arrives and argues with Trask about cutting Leo loose since he gave her half her case against Gwen. Trask explains that Gwen also claims to be innocent. This is a career-making case for any attorney. Trask thinks if she puts them both on trial it doubles her chance at a conviction. If one of them were to flip on the other, she might reconsider.

Sloan walks into the interrogation room after Gwen is removed. Leo explains the plan for her to also represent Gwen. Sloan warns him that he needs to give something to Trask to implicate Gwen.

Getting Reacquainted: Stephanie and Chad are chatting up at the hospital. Kayla and Steve are MIA for their scheduled breakfast. Chad was trying to see Marlena, but she’s not around either. They agree to have breakfast together. As they push their food around, they talk about Abigail’s murder and the investigation. They move on to talking about how Abigail was the love of her life. Stephanie says she doesn’t know what that would feel like. She was engaged to Philip a long time ago. There was a guy last summer, but he ghosted her. It’s okay. He was a player. It’s all good. She is now settled in Salem with a new life and career.

Endings:

-Eric throws on a shirt and offers up breakfast downstairs at the pub. She decides to take a shower at his place while he checks on her air conditioner.

-Nicole has no appetite for Eric’s eggs. She calls Chloe desperate to talk to someone about her feelings for Eric. Chloe thinks her feelings may be about his new relationship with Jada. Nicole thinks she should go talk to Eric and get everything out in the open. Chloe thinks that is a big mistake.

-Nicole arrives at Eric’s door ready to discuss her dream. Jada answers the door in a towel and Nicole sees the messy bed behind her.

-Leo has nothing to give Trask to implicate Gwen. Sloan isn’t asking him to lie. She wants the entire truth so she can help his charges go away. Gwen and Rafe are waiting outside when Sloane and Leo emerge from the interrogation room. Gwen thinks Sloan is going to represent her, but then Trask arrives. Leo admits he tried, but had to reveal that she told him she killed Abigail.

-Stephanie is walking through Horton Square when Alex runs smack into her. He falls to the ground, looks up at her, and hears Sonny’s voice telling him that someday he will meet someone who will knock him off his feet.

