Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of August 29-September 2, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Li’s (Remington Hoffman) father, Wei (Clyde Kusatsu), arrives in town.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) confides in EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) about Ava’s (Tamara Braun) “hallucinations” of Jake.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) are officially introduced at Titan.

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) has much difficulty coming to grips with Abigail’s death.

EJ tries to get Ava removed as holder of Jake’s vote because she is unstable.

Alex’s pursuit of Stephanie threatens her new position at Titan.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) work through their issues.

Orpheus (George Delhoyo) is an uninvited guest at Roman’s (Josh Taylor) birthday celebration.

Li and Gabi (Camila Banus) are caught with their pants down.

Rachel (Finley Rose Slater) goes after Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) keeps Kristen apprised of Stefan’s (Brandon Barash) situation.

Rafe (Galen Gering) goes toe to toe with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Johnny is devastated that EJ broke his confidence.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and Kate are in peril.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) does Gwen (Emily O’Brien) a solid.

EJ kicks Ava out of the mansion, but backs down when Johnny threatens to leave with her.

John (Drake Hogestyn), Roman, and Steve (Stephen Nichols) do their best to disarm a bomb.

Chloe and Brady (Eric Martsolf) catch up on Kristen’s (Stacy Haiduk) hijinks.

Justin (Wally Kurth), Alex, and Bonnie (Judi Evans) are horrified.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander’s (Paul Telfer) relationship progresses.

Dr. Rolf begins working with Stefan.

Chad (Billy Flynn) finds Sonny’s (Zach Tinker) bloody body.

