Executive Producer Ken Corday on DAYS Move to Peacock: "It is Only Appropriate"

After 57 years on network television, NBC's lone soap, Days of Our Lives, is heading to streaming service Peacock. It was only right, according to executive producer Ken Corday, that it was DAYS. After all, the Corday family has always been forward-thinking when it comes to the soap genre.

Corday held a celebratory toast with the cast and crew of DAYS over their move to Peacock. TV Insider was on hand for the event. Corday told the site in a statement about the transition to streaming:

In the early 1950s my father, Ted Corday, the creator of Days of our Lives, was directing The Guiding Light, a 15-minute daytime drama on CBS radio and also on the new CBS television network. Same script. Same cast. Same day. Both broadcasts were live to the nation. Radio at 11:00 and television at 2:00…both live broadcasts. He told his radio staff in 1956 that they would all be out of work within a few years because everyone would be watching this new thing called TV instead of listening to the radio. He was right. He was a pioneer. Later he directed and produced As the World Turns solely on CBS television. It became the first half-hour daytime drama.

Corday further stated:

In 1975 Days went from a half-show to an hour show…another first. He never feared change or what the future held…he embraced both. That pioneering spirit has been evident in the many thousands of episodes of Days produced over the last 58 years. Now we have pioneered into the streaming world of television in 2022 on the NBC Peacock platform. It is only appropriate that Days is the first daytime drama to be exclusively broadcast in this manner, and it is a very exciting and upward transition.

Days of Our Lives begins streaming on Peacock Sept. 12.