General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 29-September 2, 2022

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has a sit down with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

The Quartermaine picnic is not a joyous family occasion.

Anna (Finola Hughes) has an epiphany.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) goes IN on Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) for sleeping with Esme (Avery Pohl).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) celebrate.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) have a sit down.

Spencer gets wasted.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) finds Ava (Maura West) after she is attacked.

Sonny leans on Nina (Cynthia Watros) for support.

Elizabeth has another horrifying memory.

Curtis and Drew (Cameron Mathison) have a heart to heart.

Mac (John J. York) begins to question Cody’s (Josh Kelly) paternity.

Cameron (William Lipton) plans something special for Josslyn.

Anna pushes Lucy (Lynn Herring) to manipulate Victor.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) is devastated by Ava’s attack.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna find common ground.

Ava’s life hangs in the balance.

Carly (Laura Wright) has second thoughts.

Valentin has strong words for Lucy.

Victor thinks Spencer is responsible for Ava’s condition.

Cody and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) go IN on each other.

