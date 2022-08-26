Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Could Mac Be Cody’s Daddy?

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of August 29-September 2, 2022
John J. York

John J. York

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has a sit down with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

The Quartermaine picnic is not a joyous family occasion.

Anna (Finola Hughes) has an epiphany.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) goes IN on Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) for sleeping with Esme (Avery Pohl).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) celebrate.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) have a sit down.

Spencer gets wasted.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) finds Ava (Maura West) after she is attacked.

Sonny leans on Nina (Cynthia Watros) for support.

Elizabeth has another horrifying memory.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Curtis and Drew (Cameron Mathison) have a heart to heart.

Mac (John J. York) begins to question Cody’s (Josh Kelly) paternity.

Cameron (William Lipton) plans something special for Josslyn.

Anna pushes Lucy (Lynn Herring) to manipulate Victor.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) is devastated by Ava’s attack.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: A Three-Legged Race And a Love Potion Lead Chase to Finally Admit His Feelings For Brook Lynn

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna find common ground.

Ava’s life hangs in the balance.

Carly (Laura Wright) has second thoughts.

Valentin has strong words for Lucy.

Victor thinks Spencer is responsible for Ava’s condition.

Cody and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) go IN on each other. 

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Pushes Martin to Come Clean With Valentin

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Nikolas Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Nikolas Tells Victor He Killed Esme

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Victor Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Victor Gets a Clue That Nikolas is Keeping Secrets

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Ava Jerome, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Who is Messing with Ava and Nikolas?

By Joshua BaldwinComment