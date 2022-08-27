The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of August 29-September 2, 2022

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam (Scott Clifton) think Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is the same old Thomas.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) decides she wants to see Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Finn have a little chat.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke confront Ridge over his allegiance regarding Douglas (Django Ferri).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confronts Hope (Annika Noelle) about Douglas.

Deacon stops Sheila in her tracks.

Liam advises Hope about Thomas.

Deacon does his best to keep Bill (Don Diamont) and Finn from seeing Sheila.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is stunned when he sees the results of Brooke and Taylor’s latest battle.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) have a heart to heart.

