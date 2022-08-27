Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of August 29-September 2, 2022

Lauren Koslow, Deidre Hall, Mary Beth Evans

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Orpheus (George Delhoyo) is up to his old tricks again. He has kidnapped Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans)! If that’s not enough, he has set a bomb to go off in one hour!

Meanwhile, John (Drake Hogestyn), Roman (Josh Taylor), and Steve (Stephen Nichols) have been given a puzzle they must solve to locate and save their beloveds. Will they be able to save the day?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!