The Young and the Restless Promo: Nikki and Phyllis Amp Up Their Plot to Bring Down Diane
The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 29-September 2, 2022
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!
Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are working hard to expose Diane (Susan Walters) as a fraud. Nikki is digging up facts about her life in LA, while Phyllis works from the inside at Marchetti.
Nikki and Phyllis expect Diane to crawl out of Genoa City after the big reveal, but Diane may decide to take a well-deserved strike in retaliation for her rivals' actions.
