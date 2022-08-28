Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Nikki and Phyllis Amp Up Their Plot to Bring Down Diane

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of August 29-September 2, 2022
Melody Thomas Scott

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) are working hard to expose Diane (Susan Walters) as a fraud. Nikki is digging up facts about her life in LA, while Phyllis works from the inside at Marchetti.

Nikki and Phyllis expect Diane to crawl out of Genoa City after the big reveal, but Diane may decide to take a well-deserved strike in retaliation for her rivals' actions.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

