Maura West

This week on General Hospital, the person who attacked Ava (Maura West) is on the loose and the Port Charles Police Department has everyone at the Quartermaine BBQ as a suspect.

Mac (John J. York) tells those at the event officers will need to know their whereabouts and everyone they were in contact with.

At GH, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) grills Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) as to why he's being resistant.

