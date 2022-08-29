Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Attacker on The Loose

Maura West

This week on General Hospital, the person who attacked Ava (Maura West) is on the loose and the Port Charles Police Department has everyone at the Quartermaine BBQ as a suspect. 

Mac (John J. York) tells those at the event officers will need to know their whereabouts and everyone they were in contact with.

At GH, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) grills Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) as to why he's being resistant.

Who got the drop on Ava? Watch the promo below!

