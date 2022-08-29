Jennifer Hudson on Talk Show: "Everyone Will Feel Welcome to be Who They Are"

The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Bros.

Jennifer Hudson kicks off her freshman talk show season on September 12. Ahead of The Jennifer Hudson Show's premiere, the EGOT winner spoke to TV Insider about the environment she's bringing to daytime.

What can fans expect from her presenting style? Hudson dished:

My favorite thing is a host that’s present, not asking a question just because it’s a question. On the show, everyone will feel welcome to be who they are.

She added:

I like to express myself with my wardrobe. We’ve seen Jennifer Hudson as celebrity, singer, and actress, but this is the person. You get to meet the girl, Jennifer.

Hudson is renowned for her singing. Will she belt out a tune or two on the show? She explained:

It won’t be like, 'Today on the program, I’m gonna sing you a song.' But music is always present in anything I do, so it’ll come out as it comes.

