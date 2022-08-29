Skip to main content

New Peacock Subscribers Can Watch Days of Our Lives For $1.99 a Month

Dr. Marlena Evans, John Black, Days of Our Lives

Peacock is locking in being the one to house next-day streaming content for NBC in a big way. The streaming service is slashing the current price of its partially ad-supported tier from $4.99 a month to $1.99 a month for new customers through the month of September, just in time for Days of Our Lives' debut. 

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Days of Our Lives to Air Exclusively on Peacock

NBCUniversal announced last week throughout September a new fall promo. Customers can sign up for just $1.99 a a month, which works out to $19.99 a year to get access to NBC and Bravo, shows along with Peacock's live sports, movies, news televisions shows, and more. The offer is for new customers only.

RELATED: Executive Producer Ken Corday on DAYS Move to Peacock: "It is Only Appropriate"

Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal said in a statement:

We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long. From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month.

DAYS heads to Peacock Sept. 12.

