New Peacock Subscribers Can Watch Days of Our Lives For $1.99 a Month

Peacock is locking in being the one to house next-day streaming content for NBC in a big way. The streaming service is slashing the current price of its partially ad-supported tier from $4.99 a month to $1.99 a month for new customers through the month of September, just in time for Days of Our Lives' debut.

NBCUniversal announced last week throughout September a new fall promo. Customers can sign up for just $1.99 a a month, which works out to $19.99 a year to get access to NBC and Bravo, shows along with Peacock's live sports, movies, news televisions shows, and more. The offer is for new customers only.

Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal said in a statement:

We are excited to provide Peacock customers with a comprehensive destination for streaming the incredible programming airing on NBC and Bravo all year long. From Sunday Night Football and Jurassic World: Dominion to Saturday Night Live and The Office, Peacock is the streaming home for NBCUniversal and beyond, providing customers a massive premium content offering across TV, Film, Sports, and News, with less than five minutes of ads per hour for just $5 per month.



DAYS heads to Peacock Sept. 12.