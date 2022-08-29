Rena Sofer on B&B Exit: "I Felt Like I Deserved More"

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Rena Sofer marks the end of her nine-year run as Quinn Fuller on Monday's episode. Last week, she sat down with Soap Opera Digest's Dishing with Digest podcast to reflect on her decision to depart.

Sofer said:

You want to shine and you want to be the best that that character can be and sometimes that’s the heartbreak that I've always experienced with daytime, is you know you want that character to be something more than kind of what the people who run it see that character as. So I didn’t really want to spend anymore years waiting for me to to get into my son’s [Wyatt, Darin Brooks] love life or accuse Brooke [Katherine Kelly Lang] of being a terrible persona again.

Sofer said her contract expired in May, and she didn't really hear from anyone about that until the last week of shooting before B&B went on hiatus in July. She added:

And then on the week before my last shooting week is when they reached out to me (IS A WORD MISSING HERE?) said, 'Hey, we don’t really know what’s going on with Quinn, but can you stay on on a recurring basis until we figure it out?' And I just felt like if my decision wasn’t set at that point, that kind of made it clear, that they just didn't know what to do with Quinn, and I felt like I deserved more than just sitting around until they figured it out. Especially at the end of the whole 'Quarter' story; there was still so much to do, you know. I still wasn’t divorced from Eric [John McCook], and Donna [Jennifer Gareis] was still in the mix of that, and so I just felt like it was time to go. So I told them I was leaving and [showrunner] Brad [Bell] called me and he really wanted me to stay and I really appreciated that he wanted me to stay.

On her final filming day, Sofer was celebrated behind the scenes. She got to thank her co-stars and the crew, noting: