The Young and The Restless Spoilers: The Walls Start to Close in on Diane

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) keeps mum on a secret.

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) gets a glimpse of Nate (Sean Dominic) in a different light.

Diane: The architect (Susan Walters) stumbles upon Talia (The Talk's Natalie Morales) and realizes she's a reporter from LA! Diane decides to find out what she's doing in Genoa City, seeing as Michael (Christian LeBlanc) clued her in on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wanting to dig up dirt on her. Diane grills Talia about what she's doing in town. The journalist claims she's here to get the skinny on Ashland (Robert Newman)!

Diane tells Talia she can fill her in on Ashland but the two women use Ash as a subtext to fish for what's happening. Meanwhile, Nikki and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) arrive and spot the two talking. Could their plan be in jeopardy? Look for Nikki and Phyllis to score a victory.

Tessa/Maria: The two (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) have a huge obstacle to overcome.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) receives some bad news.

Chelsea/Adam/Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) watches her ex (Mark Grossman) and his ex-wife (Melissa Claire Egan) interact at Crimson Lights and decides to speak with them. Sally compliments Chelsea's podcast, but the con artist/designer wants to know what's up with Sally being nice to her. Sally replies she's just giving some feedback on the show and being nice and goes on her way.

Once alone, Chelsea goes to Sally to needle her over the bond she and Adam share. The two ladies get into it over Adam, with Chelsea leaving while Sharon (Sharon Case) watches the entire thing. Watch for Sharon to give some advice to Sally