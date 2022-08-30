Sherri Shepherd on Oprah's Talk Show Advice: "I Took 15 Pages of Notes"

YouTube

Oprah Winfrey is giving incoming talk show host Sherri Shepherd some words of wisdom. Ahead of Shepherd's chatfest Sherri debuting September 12, Shepherd shared the advice Winfrey gave her with Entertainment Weekly.

Shepherd said:

The advice that she gave me to do a talk show, I took 15 pages of notes until my fingers cramped up. I took a potassium pill because my fingers were cramped and I couldn't write anymore. I said, hold on, I have to commit this to memory, because nobody will believe that I'm talking to and laughing with Oprah.

She added:

One thing I took from Oprah is, she said, 'Sherri, the show is not about the ratings, it's about the energy. You put out the energy, and it will come back in direct proportion to you from the audience. It's your responsibility. You're in charge of the energy that is on your show.' I felt that, because I was like, damn, I just wanted to show some viral videos and make people laugh. But it's true, it's the energy you give off, which is why we love Oprah.

Shepherd values Winfrey's insights, explaining: