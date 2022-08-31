Days of Our Lives alumna Precious Way (ex-Chanel) continues to make a name for herself in the acting world. The Queens star just booked a starring role in the film Heist 88, about one of the biggest bank heists in American history. Elsewhere, soap grads Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will, As the World Turns) and Kelli Giddish (ex-Di, All My Children) are both departing their Dick Wolf-created NBC franchises this season.

All My Children

Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) stars in the film Luckiest Girl Alive (based on the novel Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll ), about a magazine employee who confronts her past's demons; it's out in theaters on September 30 and on Netflix October 7

As the World Turns

Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will) is leaving NBC's Chicago P.D. in Season 10 after playing Detective Jay Halstead since the show debuted in 2014

Days of Our Lives

Precious Way (ex-Chanel) will star in Heist 88, telling the story of one of the biggest bank heists in U.S. history, playing First Chicago Bank employee LaDonna Sanders; the film hails from Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance 's Bassett Vance Productions (with MTV Entertainment Studios)

General Hospital

Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) will star in the indie horror movie Camp Pleasant Lake

One Life to Live

Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) is the co-lead in Netflix's workplace comedy series Blockbuster; the 10-part first season debuts November 10

The Young and the Restless