Booked and Busy: Days of Our Lives' Precious Way Joins Heist Flick
Days of Our Lives alumna Precious Way (ex-Chanel) continues to make a name for herself in the acting world. The Queens star just booked a starring role in the film Heist 88, about one of the biggest bank heists in American history. Elsewhere, soap grads Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will, As the World Turns) and Kelli Giddish (ex-Di, All My Children) are both departing their Dick Wolf-created NBC franchises this season.
All My Children
- Finn Wittrock (ex-Damon) stars in the film Luckiest Girl Alive (based on the novel Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll), about a magazine employee who confronts her past's demons; it's out in theaters on September 30 and on Netflix October 7
- Kelli Giddish (ex-Di) is exiting NBC's Law & Order: SVU in Season 24 after playing Detective Amanda Rollins since Season 13
As the World Turns
- Jesse Lee Soffer (ex-Will) is leaving NBC's Chicago P.D. in Season 10 after playing Detective Jay Halstead since the show debuted in 2014
Days of Our Lives
- Precious Way (ex-Chanel) will star in Heist 88, telling the story of one of the biggest bank heists in U.S. history, playing First Chicago Bank employee LaDonna Sanders; the film hails from Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's Bassett Vance Productions (with MTV Entertainment Studios)
- Ashley Benson (ex-Abigail) stars in the horror-comedy The Loneliest Boy in the World, in theaters October 14 and VOD October 18
General Hospital
- Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) will star in the indie horror movie Camp Pleasant Lake
- Nazanin Boniadi (ex-Leyla) stars as healer Bronwyn in Amazon's new series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, out September 2
- Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) will headline an L.A. stage play: The Secret World of Archy & Mehitabel, running September 10 through October 15 at the Whitefire Theatre
- Joyce Guy (Phyllis) has filmed an upcoming episode of the Disney series Secrets of Sulphur Springs
- Parry Shen (Brad) has filmed a pilot for the Freeform series AZNBBGRL
One Life to Live
- Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) is the co-lead in Netflix's workplace comedy series Blockbuster; the 10-part first season debuts November 10
- Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) stars in the fairy-tale series The School for Good and Evil, based on Soman Chainani's hit book series, on Netflix October 19; he'll also appear in the documentary Is That Black Enough For You?!?, on Netflix November 11
The Young and the Restless
- Eddie Cibrian (ex-Matt) will star in the HBO Max holiday film A Christmas Mystery, debuting November 24
- Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) headlines/EPs The Noel Diary, a holiday movie in which an author settles his estranged mom's estate and discovers a diary; it hits Netflix on November 24
- Jessica Collins (ex-Avery) returns for Season 2 of AppleTV+ comedy Acapulco, debuting October 21