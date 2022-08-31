Chloe Lanier Returns to GH

Steven Bergman Photography

Chloe Lanier (Nelle Benson) is making her way back to General Hospital. Lanier will slip back into the role of bad girl Janelle "Nelle" Benson, which she's played on and off since 2016.

Soap Opera Digest is reporting Lanier's appearance will be a brief stint and the actress admits she had a little bit of a problem trying to get her rhythm with the character again. Lanier stated:

I was looking at videos of Nelle online for days, like, ‘It has been two years since I had played this role. What did I even do? What were my speech patterns? How did I walk as Nelle?’ All of these things that were once so clicked-in for me, I had totally forgotten how to do, but hopefully it translated and I was able to slip back into character the way I did it before. I’m hoping!

Look for Lanier's return to air next week.