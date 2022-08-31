Dan Feuerriegel

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Tales From The Crypt: Ava is in the crypt remembering her run-in with Jake (who is actually Stefan) when a shirtless and sweaty Johnny arrives. He was out for a run when he saw the crypt open. He then reminisces about more devilish times. She explains she is visiting Jake’s new plaque. Ava tells him what happened the night before when she thought she saw Jake. Ava says how real these “visions” of Jake seem - maybe it was a flashback or PTSD. Johnny reminds her he was possessed by the Devil so nothing seems crazy to him. She appreciates all his support. Johnny makes his exit to let her be with Jake.

Devious DiMeras: EJ is talking to Stefano when Tony arrives. A plaque has been placed in the crypt for Jake. EJ informs him that Jake may be alive. He explains to Tony how Ava passed out and insisted she saw Jake at the front door. He thinks Ava was hallucinating. Tony clearly thinks EJ is up to something. EJ admits there was a plan, but now he’s concerned about how Ava’s delusions impact the family and the company. They discuss how Ava’s hallucinations could lead to EJ ousting Gabi. EJ has called Mr. Shin about the situation, who has decided to call a shareholders meeting. Just then, Johnny arrives.

EJ diverts attention by telling Johnny he can stop parading around half-naked as Ava isn’t there. Johnny catches them up on their conversation at the crypt.

Daddy Walks In: Li tells Gabi he was giving his father a status update on the company and their relationship. (Li lies with a straight face in a way that would, well, make Gabi proud.) Li tells her what happened to Ava the evening before. Gabi doesn’t care, but just hopes she takes the job and the salary, and does what she’s told.

Li shifts the topic to how much “profits” are up since she took over. Gabi gets hot and they get nekkid. Just then, Mr. Shin arrives. He’s pissed and quickly makes his exit. Gabi is smarter than the average CEO and asks why Li lied about just talking to his father. He doubles down saying his father never mentioned he was in Salem. We learn a little more about Li as he says his father has always made surprise visits to make sure he wasn’t doing anything to shame the family.

Captain Save-a-hoe: Brady and Chloe are in the park discussing how ridiculous it is for Kristen to think she can get custody of Rachel. Brady thinks since she was pardoned, Kristen has a good shot at gaining custody. Chloe says Kristen tried to stab her at Titan, which leads Brady into full on Captain Save-a-hoe mode.

Get ‘er Done: Kristen overheard Dr. Rolf telling Li that Stefan previously escaped. She’s pissed he got out and Dr. Rolf didn’t tell her. She also reminds him Stefan needs to be in love with Chloe. Dr. Rolf explains that Stefan’s feelings for Gabi are so strong that he leapt up and escaped. Ava saw him, but thought it was Jake. Kristen says they dodged a bullet…unlike Jake (hahahahahaha). Dr. Rolf isn’t certain he can overcome Stefan’s feelings for Gabi. Kristen tells him this isn’t just about Brady. It’s about Rachel.

The Bickersons: Brady calls and Kristen assumes he’s pissed because she served him with custody papers. He says she will never get Rachel back, especially since she threatened Chloe with a letter opener. Kristen is unfazed.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: After Dreaming of Nicole, Eric Hits The Sheets With Jada

Endings:

-Mr. Shin accepts Li’s apology and demands they get someone to scrub down the table, as the DiMera shareholders will be arriving soon. Gabi puts on gloves to clean the table - anything to avoid pissing off Mr. Shin. Just then, Kristen arrives and pledges her support, but then does everything possible to make Gabi nervous.

-Ava arrives and EJ suggest they hold a small service for Jake. Just then, EJ’s phone beeps and he announces that Mr. Shin has called a shareholders meeting at DiMera.

-Chloe is concerned that Rachel seems to be acting out towards her. Brady thinks Kristen has gotten into her head. Chloe is a little concerned that Brady told her about the letter opener incident. How will she respond if Chloe is eventually responsible for Brady retaining full permanent custody? That said, she decides to help him out. Just then, Rachel arrives wondering why Chloe wants to keep her from her mommy (a demonic Rachel could be very entertaining).

-EJ, Tony, Ava and Johnny arrive at DiMera. Mr. Shin decides to call the meeting to order. Kristen, Gabi, and EJ want to get to it. EJ moves that Ava Vitali (she corrects him to DiMera) be disqualified and removed from the meeting.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!