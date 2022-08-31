Jennifer Hudson on Fellow Talk Show Hosts: "We’re All Supporting Each Other"

Jennifer Hudson will be a new addition to the talk-show landscape this fall. And her fellow hosts have welcomed her to the fold, Hudson shared with the Los Angeles Times,

The Jennifer Hudson Show host is aware that she's entering a competitive market, saying:

That’s the thing. It is a difficult arena. You will always see me try. It’s a journey that we all can take together. I want to figure it out as I go. I’m more excited than anything. You’ve seen me sing and play characters. Now it’s my turn to simply be Jennifer. I heard from Kelly [Clarkson], and she said, 'If you need any support or advice, let me know.' I know Sherri [Shepherd], another Chicago girl, is coming out with her show. We’re all supporting each other.

Like Clarkson, Hudson is an American Idol graduate. Hudson said of that connection:

Isn’t it? I find it mind-blowing too. But we’re two very talkative individuals. We just performed together recently, and I don’t know if we did more talking [or] singing. We came into the industry the same way, so we still have that connection. She’s always been one of my idols, so I look up to her. So no, I don’t feel any competition with any of us. Tamron Hall — when I was younger and on 'American Idol,' she was on Fox News Chicago, and I would go and do the show there with them. I was there every week, so she’s been part of my story. To be here with her is like, 'Wow.'

Other hosts have had segments or aspects of their show that prove particularly popular with viewers (think Clarkson's "Kelly-oke"). What will The Jennifer Hudson Show's trademark be? Hudson mused: